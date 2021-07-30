Coronavirus NI: Eleven Covid-linked deaths reported in weekly statistics marking highest figure since April 

The latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures show 11 deaths involving Covid-19 took place in the week July 17 to 23 – the highest weekly figure since April.

The fatalities in the latest set of figures from Nisra take the total number of Covid-19 related deaths up to July 23 to 3,006.

The comparative figure reported by the Department of Health up to this date was 2,170.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

According to the figures, of the 3,006 deaths recorded by Nisra by July 23, 1,991 (66.2%) occurred in hospitals, 780 (25.9%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 221 (7.4%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to July 23, the deaths of 1,016 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes 780 deaths in care homes, and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 33.8% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.