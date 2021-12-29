Coronavirus NI: Further 14 deaths and 22,972 cases over Christmas as new protocol on testing issued

The Public Health Agency has announced changes to the testing protocol in NI.

A further 14 Covid-related deaths and 22,972 new cases of the virus have been reported over the Christmas period.

The Department of Health’s dashboard was updated on Wednesday for the first time since December 24, with the figures from midnight on December 23 to midnight on December 28 being released.

In the last seven days there have been 17 deaths and 30,883 new cases in Northern Ireland.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic now sits at 2,976, while the total number of confirmed cases is 390,153.

There are 277 Covid patients in hospitals here, with 35 in intensive care and 29 requiring ventilation.

Hospitals across NI are at 94% capacity with one, the South West Acute Hospital, operating over capacity.

Meanwhile, new Covid protocols have been issued by the Public Health Agency (PHA) in response to concerns about the availability of tests.

It comes after a record 21,000 Covid tests were carried out on Monday.

On Wednesday, the PHA published new arrangements regarding PCR testing in order to “protect the testing system in Northern Ireland and ensure availability of testing for those who need it”.

Fully-vaccinated close contacts will no longer have to take a PCR test, instead they will be advised to take a lateral flow test as soon as possible.

They will have to continue to take daily lateral flow tests until the tenth day after the last date of contact with the positive case. If the test is positive at any time during the 10 days, the PHA has advised they should arrange a PCR test. Unvaccinated people will have to continue to self-isolate for 10 days as before.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, a member of Stormont’s Health Committee, raised concerns about the current testing capabilities here.

“The spike in cases was well predicted by health officials including the minister but with no PCR test slots available and pharmacies running low on lateral flow kits, the question must be asked as to what preparations were made to deal with the rise in cases,” she said.

“Just as the rise in cases was warned about, then additional kits should have been supplied to help people establish if they even needed a PCR slot.

“It is deeply disappointing that something so widely predicted has evidently not been well prepared for.”

Sinn Fein’s Colm Gildernew added: “This shortage must be addressed as an immediate priority if we are to reduce the spread of the virus and protect our health service and our hard-pressed health workers.

“I want to pay tribute to the staff at testing centres and laboratories who are working tirelessly throughout this difficult period, work must be urgently undertaken to ensure that these workers' are properly supported and resourced.”.

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath said: “We need to see assurances from the Department that the situation is under control as the numbers increase in the coming weeks.

“This is a time for leadership and Minister Swann should urgently outline what steps are being taken to progress testing capacity and ensure that everyone who requires a test is able to access one.”

The news comes ahead of a meeting of the Executive on Thursday to discuss potentially imposing further restrictions to curb the spread of the Omnicron variant of the virus.

Concerns have been raised over a shortage of lateral flow tests being provided to pharmacies in Northern Ireland. Gerard Green, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, called on the Department of Health to help increase their supply.

“Community pharmacies reported problems with supplies of lateral flow testing kits in the run up to Christmas, and now, due to changes in restrictions and new testing arrangements because of the omicron variant, we are seeing a large spike in demand for these kits,” he said.

“At the moment demand is outstripping supply but we are working with the Department of Health and the Health and Social Care Board to ensure supplies of the Lateral Flow Tests from the Department reach pharmacies to meet this demand. We understand the Lateral Flow Test kits are in Northern Ireland so we are asking the Department and Board to put arrangements in place to get them out to pharmacies as quickly as possible.

“We would also encourage members of the public to report all test results online on the government website and where a test result is positive that the person arranges a PCR test as soon as possible. This is important. It helps in protecting the person and those around them, allows us to understand the prevalence of covid in the community and will help the health service plan accordingly for the next few weeks.”

The DoH recommends people take lateral flow tests twice-weekly, with those who test positive having to self-isolate for ten days.