Coronavirus NI: Health Minister warns hospitality venues may have to close over Christmas

The Northern Ireland Health Minister has warned that hospitality venues may be asked to close over Christmas if Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

However, Robin Swann told the Northern Ireland Assembly it was not "inevitable".

Mr Swann said that if the current trajectory continues with regard to the increased cases "we may once again face the possibility where venues are asked to close their doors during the Christmas season".

"But let me be clear, it is not inevitable and I do not want to have to re-introduce further restrictions unless completely unavoidable," he added.

Stormont ministers are meeting to discuss proposals to help suppress the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday evening, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The Health Minister presented a paper to Ministers who met this morning to consider it.

"While the meeting was constructive and progress was made, it was agreed more work was needed. The Executive will meet again in the morning to finalise the approach.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Earlier in the day, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood criticised stories that have been leaked throughout the day.

He said: “All day we've had to listen to stories about leaked letters and positions from the Executive. We're in a crisis. Now is the time for united voices, decisive action and clear communication. Have we learned nothing?”

Speaking on Monday, Mr Swann also said that opponents of Stormont's Covid certification plans are deliberately or mischievously making false claims that it is solely about vaccine status.

Robin Swann said the fact people could also gain access to hospitality premises with a negative Covid-19 lateral flow test result or by proving they had previously contracted the virus was being lost amid the controversy over the planned introduction of the system.

Answering questions in the Assembly, Mr Swann accused opponents of misrepresenting the plan in Northern Ireland.

Some operations, including cancer procedures, continue to be postponed in Northern Ireland due to pressures on the health system. Minister Swann said that situation was set to continue into the winter.

On Thursday, Mr Swann advised anyone who worked from home when the pandemic began last year to do so again now.

His also suggested introducing a "scores on the doors" Covid compliance rating for businesses.

Mr Swann expressed disappointment that some hospitality venues had not acted responsibly after social distancing rules were relaxed.

Decisions on whether to strengthen current mitigations must first be agreed by the executive.

Health officials believe the proposals could help reduce transmission of the virus.

On Monday, Department of Health statistics revealed three further Covid-19-related deaths in NI and a further 1,469 new cases.

Northern Ireland's infection rate has been climbing over the past week or so and is currently the highest in the UK.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said on Monday that the executive was "not planning for Christmas closures".

"We started off in terms of looking at vaccine certification as one means of trying to ensure that we drive down transmission and as those who are in more high-risk environments are less likely to become seriously ill as a result, that's one means of keeping the doors open on businesses," she added.