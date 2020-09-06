Coronavirus: NI prisoner is first to test positive for virus

A Northern Ireland prisoner at Maghaberry has been separated from the rest of the prison population after testing positive for Covid-19.

It is the first time a prisoner here has tested positive for the virus.

The man was remanded to Maghaberry Prison on Thursday and then received a positive test for Covid-19. He is now being cared for by staff from the South Eastern Trust.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Prison Service said: "As with all new committals during the pandemic he was separated from the main prisoner population to ensure the safety of staff and other prisoners. His family have been informed.

"The robust processes put in place in response to the pandemic have ensured this has been contained, and the Prison Service will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone in our prisons during these challenging times."