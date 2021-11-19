Coronavirus NI: Seven deaths and 1,690 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,827

Seven new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

It means the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,827.

It comes after Northern Ireland’s chief medical advisor warned the region could be facing further restrictions in the run up to Christmas.

However, he said the vaccination programme meant a lockdown was less likely, while the head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly said there has been a surge of people coming forward to get a jab following the news about plans to introduce a Covid certification system.

The latest figures also show hospitals continue to remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 103% and 410 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 458 inpatients seven days ago.

Six hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

Another 1,690 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,547 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 301,330 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 39 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 43 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 11,302 people have tested positive, an increase from 9,348 the week before.

The figures show 33 people are currently in intensive care, one below Thursday’s figure.

There were 211 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 225 the previous week.

There are currently 33 active outbreaks in care homes, with five less than the previous seven days.

By noon on Friday, a total of 2,890,873 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,354,392 first doses.

There were 11,000 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 261,336 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, there was a surge of people coming forward to get a Covid-19 jab after plans were announced for certification arrangements to access some venues, the head of the vaccine programme has said.

The Stormont Executive announced on Wednesday it had agreed to roll out a Covid certificate system which would require proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result or proof of past infection.

Programme head Patricia Donnelly said Northern Ireland is approaching 85% of the general population, and just under 90% of the adult population, being vaccinated.

The jab is currently being rolled out to those aged 12-15 in schools.

Ms Donnelly said there was a significant surge of people turning up for their first dose of the vaccine from Wednesday.

"We had 1,000 people that we hadn't expected turning up both yesterday (Thursday) and Wednesday to community pharmacies and some of the second dose clinics that trusts have been running," she told the Nolan Show.

She said they were unexpected as uptake among younger age groups has been slow since the initial rush.

"It has been very slow to approach 55% of the 18 to 29-year-olds, it has been very very slow to get to 80% of the 30 to 39-year-olds. It has taken months and months," she said.

"We had been used to a few hundred coming forward each week. We've had an unusual week in the last week in that we've had 1,000 come into community pharmacies, of all ages but mainly younger people, and they're starting in the last two days to come forward to the trusts."