Coronavirus NI: Seven further deaths and 1,422 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,901

Seven further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen 16 further deaths in total, with nine deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,422 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,901.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,094,393 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,374,981 first doses.

The Department also confirmed 426,280 third booster doses of the vaccine have been administered.