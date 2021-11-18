Coronavirus NI: Six deaths and 1,681 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,820

Vaccination centres are currently seeing 120,000 people each week. Photo: Stephane Mahe

Six new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.

It means the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,820.

Hospitals also continue to remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 103% and 419 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals.

It comes as a further 1,681 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,270 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 299,640 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 36 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 43 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 11,122 people have tested positive, an increase from 9,019 the week before.

There are 419 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 474 inpatients seven days ago.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 103%, with seven hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

The figures show 34 people are currently in intensive care, two below Wednesday’s figure.

There were 206 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 224 the previous week.

There are currently 32 active outbreaks in care homes, with six less than the previous seven days.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 2,871,669 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,351,919 first doses.

There were 15,000 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 245,874 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.