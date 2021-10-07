Coronavirus NI: Social distancing to be dropped for pubs and restaurants with nightclubs set to reopen

It's expected that social distancing rules for bars and restaurants will be dropped.

The one-metre rule will be removed on October 31.

From October 31, nightclubs can also reopen.

On that date, customers will also now be able to move around all hospitality premises freely again and dancing is permitted again.

The Executive will ask event organisers and venues to require patrons to either prove full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test or evidence of a Covid infection within the previous six months.

At Thursday's meeting, the Stormont Executive also agreed a number of other relaxations.

Those include the removal of a cap on the number of people who gather in indoor domestic settings. That will come into effect on October 14.

On the same date, audience members will no longer need to be seated when watching indoor performances.

It is understood the October 31 date for the other relaxations affecting hospitality has been set to given Stormont officials sufficient time to engage with the sector on implementing the mitigations measures.

It is understood that during the meeting ministers were told by officials that indoor seated venues that have introduced vaccine/test proof entry requirements in recent weeks have seen a 99% compliance rate among patrons.

First Minister Paul Givan said that a number of Covid restrictions would be relaxed in Northern Ireland by the end of October.

Speaking after a meeting of the Executive, he said: "The key area that we discussed obviously was the remaining restrictions that have been in place in terms of our pathway out of those measures, and also around our contingency autumn/winter plan as to how we can deal with a range of scenarios should they arise.

"I'm pleased that by the end of October we will have had restrictions on a wide range of issues completed at that point.

"There will be three areas left; that will be the wearing of face coverings in some limited areas, when it comes to the retention of risk assessments and also the retention of data around visitors to venues and hospitality.

"They will be low-level mitigation measures which will stay in law, there will be guidance when it comes to a lot of the sectors that our operating across our society and economy that will remain in place in a voluntary guidance format."

Mr Givan added: "By the end of October we will have moved to the point where there are three areas that we will continue to look at over the course of the winter and will likely remain as low-level regulatory interventions.

"On October 14 we will have changes in terms of numbers around the domestic settings and tourist accommodation. That will be limited still in respect of house parties and raves. That will happen on October 14 and the remaining areas then at the end of October.

"The deputy First Minister and I met with hospitality representatives this morning and we are very much wanting to have a partnership with them and that is why we are able to move forward with the social distancing being relaxed because of their commitments to us that they want to take forward the advice from us around mitigations, which have been in place for other indoor venues when it comes to vaccination, a positive PCR test within the past 180 days and also a lateral flow. We have had those commitments from the hospitality sector."

Janice Gault, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) Chief Executive, said the hotel sector wished to move forward without any fear of future lockdowns.

“The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation is keen to see trading in the sector return to a more normal footing. A number of the current restrictions present a significant challenge for businesses returning to a fully operational model,” she said.

"There is recognition within the hotel sector that there is a balance to be found between a full reopening and the risk of Covid-19. The voluntary measures around assessing vaccine status, proof of testing or recovery will enable us to stage a number of activities that are currently not permitted.”

She pointed towards the arts and culture sector as proof that such measures could be embraced safely.

“Over the coming weeks, we will work in partnership with the Executive, taking into consideration the needs of the accommodation sector, to work through the introduction of measures that enable this process.

"The industry has traded well to date and our primary focus remains the health and well-being of our staff and customers. Winter trade, in a viable manner within a sustainable framework and without further lockdown, is our aim.”