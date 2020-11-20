Coronavirus: NI study rekindles hope of immunity in children

QUB study: Dr Tom Waterfield says the antibodies may persist for some time in young

Antibodies persist for at least two months in children who have had Covid-19

Antibodies persist for at least two months in children who have had Covid-19, new research in Belfast has shown.

One thousand children from Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, known as 'Covid Warriors', had their levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies measured during the first wave of the pandemic and again two months after initial recruitment.

The findings, which are published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, follow an ongoing study to assess the number of children who have had Covid-19, the symptoms of infection and antibody response.

The study is led by Dr Tom Waterfield from the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine at Queen's University Belfast, in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The researchers have found that antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 persisted beyond two months in all children.

Unlike other studies, this is one of the first to report on follow up blood results in children and provides an early insight into how the antibody response evolves over time.

Dr Waterfield said: "These results show that the antibody response to Covid-19 infection in children seems to be holding firm at two months and that antibodies are likely to persist for some time. This provides renewed hope that children may develop a lasting immunity to infection."

Meanwhile hopes have been raised that the UK could produce a successful coronavirus vaccine after data from the University of Oxford showed its jab provokes a strong immune response in older people.

The ChAdOx1 nCov-2019 vaccine, developed with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, has been shown to trigger a robust immune response in healthy adults aged 56-69 and people over 70.

Phase two data, published in The Lancet, suggests one of the groups most vulnerable to serious illness and death from Covid-19 could build immunity.

According to researchers, volunteers in the trial demonstrated similar immune responses across all three age groups (18-55, 56-69, and 70 and over).

The study of 560 healthy adults - including 240 aged over 70 - found the vaccine is better tolerated in older people compared with younger adults.

Volunteers received two doses of the vaccine candidate, or a placebo meningitis vaccine.

No serious adverse health events related to the vaccine were seen in the participants.