Coronavirus NI: Two deaths and 1,585 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,875

Two new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

One of the deaths recorded in the latest statistics occurred outside of the reporting period.

It means the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,875.

Hospitals also continue to remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 103% and 341 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – a decrease from 430 seven days ago.

Six hospitals are currently operating over capacity, according to the figures.

It comes as a further 1,585 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,221 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 318,947 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 38 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 11,328 people have tested positive, a decrease from 11,781 the week before.

The figures show 29 people are currently in intensive care, one above Monday’s figure.

There were 148 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 211 the previous week.

There are currently 31 active outbreaks in care homes, with one less than the previous seven days.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,030,662 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,368,796 first doses.

There were 7,485 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 373,837 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.