Coronavirus NI: Unvaccinated over 50s ‘four times more likely to die’ than those double-jabbed

A nurse practitioner fills a needle with the Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to Sister Joanna Sloan (left), the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history. Photo credit: PA

Unvaccinated over fifties are four times more likely to die from coronavirus than fully vaccinated people in the same age group, a Department of Health report found.

The survey of deaths between October 25 and November 21 showed that they are four times more likely to be hospitalised too.

Over 19% of hospital inpatients aged over 50 have not received one or both of the coronavirus jabs.

Unvaccinated people under the age of 50 are eight times more likely to need hospitalisation from Covid-19.

Whilst the numbers for this age group admitted to hospital are lower, 62% of adult Covid-19 inpatients aged under 50 that have been in hospital between October 25 and November 21 of this year have been unvaccinated.

There were 616 cases of fully vaccinated adults being admitted to hospital with Covid-19, while 236 adults who had not received either dose were admitted.

The report explained that the number of people in hospital with Covid who had been vaccinated reflected the success of the vaccine programme with such a large percentage of the population jabbed and that no inoculation could be 100% effective.

From December 2020 to mid-November 2021, 89% of adults in Northern Ireland received their first dose of the vaccine, with 85% receiving both jabs.

In its most recent vaccination status report, the DoH noted that “no vaccine is 100% effective” adding that vulnerable individuals “in risk groups” may also be more at risk of hospitalisation or death due to non-Covid-19 causes, and thus may be hospitalised or die with coronavirus, rather than because of it.

“The success of the vaccination programme has resulted in a very small percentage of unvaccinated individuals, particularly for the older age cohorts,” the department stated.

“When there is a very high vaccine coverage in the population, even with a highly effective vaccine, it is expected that a large proportion of cases, hospitalisations and deaths would occur in vaccinated individuals.

“This is simply because a larger proportion of the population are vaccinated than unvaccinated and no vaccine is 100% effective.”

Further figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reveal that there have been 3,692 deaths involving the virus between March 1, 2020 and Halloween this year.

Age-standardised mortality rates (ASMRs) are used to directly compare mortality rates for different groups, including males with females, or regions, using the age structure of a standard population.

The report shows that a significantly higher number of men died due to Covid-related causes in comparison with women.

The local government district with the highest Covid-related ASMRs was Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Covid-related deaths were highest in the 20% most deprived areas of Northern Ireland, more than double that of the 20% least deprived regions, which had the lowest virus mortality rates.

Individuals of working age (20-64) totalled 391 of Covid-19 deaths, with the highest proportion of deaths found in process, plant and machine operatives, accounting for 12.9% of all deaths.

The lowest proportion was found in associate professional and technical occupations, at 4.5%.