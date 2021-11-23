Coronavirus NI: What the Executive announced and what might change in the coming weeks

Executive ministers issued a plea to the Northern Ireland public on Tuesday, as they signed up to a number of recommendations from the Health Minister.

Robin Swann issued advice around home working and reinforcing public health messages around the use of face coverings and limiting social contacts.

It comes as First Minister Paul Givan said the Executive was not operating on the basis that that some form of lockdown would be introduced in the run up to Christmas.

Why the Executive ministers met

The joint public press conference at Stormont held on Tuesday represents the first briefing featuring the ministers since the summer months.

It comes as ministers attempt to tackle the rising spread of Covid cases emerging in the community.

Northern Ireland's infection rate has been climbing over the past week or so.

It is currently the highest in the UK, slightly above Wales and has just overtaken the Republic of Ireland.

According to the latest official UK government data up until November 14, Northern Ireland has recorded 550.4 infections per 100,000 population.

This compares to the UK average of 403.1 and is higher still than the Republic's rate for the equivalent period which is 546.4.

"Hospital admissions are rising and modelling indicates that admissions will increase further in the coming weeks," Stormont executive ministers said.

"The clear advice from public health experts is that an intervention is now required."

It comes as Northern Ireland recorded a further four deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Another 1,476 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

Home working message reinforced

One of the key points from Tuesday’s meeting was around the implementation of stronger messaging about employees working from home.

It is thought Mr Swann initially favoured a tougher approach similar to that in place at the start of the pandemic.

The First and deputy First Ministers stopped short of ordering employers to facilitate home working, saying they "recognise that this may present challenges in some work areas".

Instead, ministers said they were asking employees "to work from home where they can and advise employers to support this where possible".

Appeal for vaccination

The ministers also made a further appeal for the public to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

They cited the latest statistics showing unvaccinated adults aged under 50 are almost 11 times more likely to need hospitalisation from Covid-19.

It is also shown unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Appeal for public to follow ‘safer choices’

Within the press conference, the ministers also made another appeal for the public to make what they called “safer choices” around hand washing, social distancing and the use of face coverings?

People have been asked to limit their social contacts and also to meet outdoors if in social situations.

If people meeting indoors, they said the space should be well ventilated as good ventilation is critical in reducing risk of transmission when indoors.

The Executive also reinforced the important of wearing a face covering in crowded or indoor settings, although no information around enforcement was given.

Will there be enforcement and further measures?

The ministers confirmed its Covid taskforce will examine issues around enforcement of wearing face masks.

Earlier, Justice Minister Naomi Long maintained that police should not have primary responsibility for enforcing face coverings.

She said no one had primary responsibility and various organisations had a role to play in enforcing the rules. She said staff should enforce the rules and only when a refusal came, should police be called.

The Executive are also set to look at the potential of setting up a scores-on-the-doors type system to rate businesses on their compliance with rules and mitigations.

Will there be a lockdown in the coming weeks if things don’t improve?

The Health Minister previously suggested he couldn’t rule out the possibility venues could be asked to close if “the current trajectory continues with regard to the increased cases we are seeing”.

Although he stressed this was not “inevitable”.

However, on Tuesday it was suggested the Executive are not currently considering closures such as what happened in March 2020.

Mr Givan said the Executive was not operating on the basis that some form of lockdown would be introduced, stressing the overall position is that "we have to protect both lives and livelihoods".

"We're working on the basis of having things open and safe," he said.

"We're not working on the basis of wanting to close things down. I want our hospitality to be open right through the Christmas period."

"There isn't the furlough scheme or the hundreds of millions coming from London,” explained Mr Givan.

"I don't think we're in a space where we can be looking at closures."

Ms O'Neill also said that rollout of the vaccination means we are in a very different place to where we were this time last year.