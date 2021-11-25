Coronavirus NI: Young people urged to get jab at clinics this weekend – where to get your vaccine

Scroll down for full list of vaccine locations

An appeal has been issued to young people in Northern Ireland to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccination this weekend.

Trusts across the region will be running clinics for young people aged 12 to 17-years-of-age with a host of locations to get the jab.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride called on younger people to avoid the complacency of feeling like the dangers of Covid-19 are “not something which applies to them”.

Thursday has seen five further coronavirus-related deaths recorded, while another 1,549 positive cases have also been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases has risen over the past seven days from 11,163 to 11,514.

“Recent events where large numbers of young people were gathered together have shown us that age alone is no protection against catching this virus or passing it on to others who may be even more vulnerable,” said Dr McBride.

“Many young people have already had their careers, their education and their sporting activity significantly curtailed as a consequence of contracting Covid-19.

“I would ask parents, carers and guardians to have a conversation with their children and encourage them to take up this opportunity to receive the vaccine.

“The weight of the last two years has fallen particularly heavily on young people and they have missed out on so much.”

He added: “Getting the vaccine provides them with the best chance to take back control and protect themselves and also protect those closest to them including their parents, grandparents and other relatives.

“The more people that are vaccinated will help to lessen the impact of Covid-19 across society and on the health service.

“Vaccination is also really important when it comes to reducing disruption to young people’s education.”

Initially most 12 to 17-year-olds were only eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the vaccine recommended for those aged under 18 years of age.

However, following updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), all 16 to 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

While some of the clinics are operating a walk-in system this weekend, others are by appointment only.

Any young person aged 12-15-years-of-age attending will also need an adult or guardian to accompany them to the clinic in order to provide consent.

Vaccination clinic locations below:

Saturday November 27

· Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (closed 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm)

· Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

· Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

· Craigavon - Rushmere Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

· Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9.00 am to 4.00pm

· Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only)

· Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

· Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital, Level 5, tower block: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only)

· Kilkeel Leisure Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

· Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only)

Sunday November 28

· Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (closed 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm)

· Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

· Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

· Craigavon - Rushmere Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

· Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

· Dungannon - the Junction: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

· Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only)

· Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9.00 am –to 6.00 pm

· Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital Site, level 5, tower block: 9.00 am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

· Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen: 9.00 am to 4.30pm (appointment only)