Coronavirus: No change to be given on buses and trains while firms ask for contactless payments to reduce cash handling

Translink is introducing a "no change policy" when buying tickets on board buses and trains

Translink is introducing a "no change policy" when buying tickets on board buses and trains.

The policy will be in place from Monday in a bid to "protect customers and staff through the reduction of cash handling".

From Monday, passengers must hand over the correct fare as the driver or conductor will not have any way to provide change.

Passengers buying tickets at bus and train stations will still receive change, but are strongly urged where possible to use prepaid ticket options or tender the exact fare to reduce the amount of cash handling.

Stores across Northern Ireland are urging their customers to use contactless payment to reduce the amount of cash handled by staff.

Customers at one Russell's Food and Drink store in Belfast yesterday were told that staff would not be handling any cash from next week.

Russell's Food and Drink did not respond to a number of attempts by the Belfast Telegraph to find out whether this was a policy across its outlets.

Musgrave - which either directly owns or oversees independent retailers under the Centra, Supervalu and Mace brands - is urging customers to use contactless payments or mobile phone payments, particularly for larger purchases.

"We understand this is not always possible and have measures in place to allow customers to pay with cash - placing their cash on a dedicated area at the till," said Michael McCormack, managing director of Musgrave in Northern Ireland.

"From April 1, the spending limit for contactless card payments will be increased from £30 to £45 which will also help greatly," he added.

"This will give more customers the choice to opt for the speed and convenience of purchasing goods using their contactless card, helping to cut queues at the checkout."