Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 10 deaths, 1,239 cases and 72% of ICU patients unvaccinated

The Department for Health has reported another 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,239 new cases.

The death toll currently sits at 2,493.

Department officials have highlighted the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Unvaccinated people make up less than 12% of the NI adult population – yet account for 72% of people in intensive care. Only one fifth of those in hospital have been fully vaccinated.

There are 38 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 31 on ventilators.

Over the past seven days, case numbers have decreased from 10,834 in the previous week to 8,662.

Hospitals are sitting at 103% capacity with seven over capacity.

In Causeway and Altnagelvin Hospitals, over 50% of the beds in ICU are occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were between 10 and 14 years of age.

The second highest percentage of individuals testing positive are those between 5 and 9 years of age.

Since testing began, 224,315 have been found to have the disease.

There is an outbreak at 108 care homes.

Meanwhile, the latest vaccine figures show over 2.5million have been administered, of which 1.3m were first dose and almost 1.2m the second.

"Adults who have not had two vaccine doses are more than five times as likely to be admitted to hospital, and around 10 times more likely to be admitted to ICU, compared with fully vaccinated adults,” a spokeswoman said.

"That is a stark illustration of vaccine effectiveness.

"In December last year, for every 1,000 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, around 80 were admitted to hospital. Currently, the figure for hospitalisations is in the region of 20 per 1,000 cases.

"It was always anticipated that a small minority of vaccinated people would still get seriously ill with the virus.

"No vaccine in history has ever been 100% effective for 100% of people. This underlines the fact that we must all remain vigilant against Covid and not rely just on the vaccine to protect us. Testing, self-isolation, social distancing, face covering, good ventilation and avoiding crowded indoor settings – these all play a vital part in keeping us safe.”