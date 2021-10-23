Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 10 deaths and 1,323 new cases as over 2.6m vaccines administered

Death toll stands at 2,656

Over 2.6m vaccines have been administered to date. Photo: Reuters

Ten deaths and 1,323 positive coronavirus cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Saturday.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,656.

Over 2.6m vaccines have been administered to date.

This comes after the Belfast Telegraph reported politicians in Northern Ireland are to receive updated advice on their personal security after an increase in menacing behaviour by anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists.

Until recently it had been thought that the main threat from Covid deniers was confined to the Republic of Ireland, where a group of high-profile conspiracy theorists have been holding weekly protests at the GPO in O’Connell Street in the capital.

However, a Belfast Telegraph investigation has revealed that members of all the main political parties have been targeted either in writing or by people visiting their constituency offices, accusing them of ‘crimes’ linked to vaccines and lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, disagreement among the Executive about the easing of restrictions in the coming week emerged.

Restrictions in hospitality involving the removal of social distancing and the reopening of nightclubs are set to take place from October 31 after ministers officially signed off on the relaxations on Thursday.

However, in a letter seen by BBC NI, Justice Minister Naomi Long has expressed fears the removal of mask wearing in clubs may cause a rise in the transmission of the virus.

Ms Long said she was concerned about a "lack of clarity" in the health advice underpinning the changes.

She said proof of full vaccination or testing should be a requirement in environments like nightclubs

It is understood Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon also shared the concerns.

Her party leader Colum Eastwood said: “The decision to open and reduce restrictions in nightclubs on Halloween night without introducing a mandatory vaccine certification programme is grossly irresponsible.

"The warnings from senior health service leaders about the pressures on our hospitals have been stark. Politicians cannot legitimately talk about the strain on front line services, and frontline staff, in one breath and in the next take decisions that we know will increase that pressure.”