Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 10 deaths and 679 new cases as Ballymoney church closes following outbreak

Department of Health toll rises to 740Number of cases since outbreak now 40,858Ballymoney church closes following outbreakMedical leaders unite to plead with public to help in Covid fightScroll down to follow Wednesday's live blog

A further 10 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 679 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 740 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 40,858. Some 4,498 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

All 10 deaths happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

There are currently 418 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 50 in intensive care and 42 requiring ventilation. Hospital capacity is at 101%.

A total of 120 care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

Meanwhile, a church in Ballymoney has been forced to close after several members of its congregation contracted coronavirus.

Hebron Free Presbyterian Church closed for two weeks last month due to the outbreak and Reverend David Park said the church is due to reopen on Sunday, however this will be reviewed later on Wednesday.

Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney

He could not say how many people tested positive, only that there were "multiple" cases.

"Sadly there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 among our church families. Since reopening after lockdown the church oversight put government recommendations into place," Rev Park said.

"On Sunday 25th October we learned of two cases connected to the congregation. The church has not held public services since. When we learned of multiple cases among our church families and in the Ballymoney area, we took decisive action.

"The church was professionally deep cleaned, a fogging machine was purchased for future sanitisation and the church remains closed. This is under constant review."

It comes after Northern Ireland's medical leaders united to plead with the public to help in the fight against Covid-19, stating the current situation is "extremely concerning".

The appeal came from the Royal Colleges of Surgeons, General Practitioners and Physicians.

Read more Help us get through this difficult winter, medics urge Northern Ireland public

Dr Laurence Dormand of the Royal College of General Practitioners NI said healthcare staff are "exhausted" and working harder than ever to care for patients "in the most difficult of environments".

Read more Coronavirus: Archbishop and BMA chief at loggerheads on church closures

"We are all weary, but we plead with every single person in Northern Ireland to help so we can be there for you when you need us," he added.

"Please follow public health advice on hand washing, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing and we, as health leaders across primary and secondary care, will recommit to serving you best through our surgeries and hospitals."

Read more SDLP's Eastwood furious over furlough uncertainty

Here's how Wednesday unfolded: