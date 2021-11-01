Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 10 deaths and 948 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,715

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 10 deaths linked to coronavirus and 948 new cases.

This brings the total deaths from Covid in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,715.

Northern Ireland hospitals are at 105% capacity with eight over capacity. There are 326 Covid inpatients of which 36 are in intensive care and 28 are on ventilators.

Hospital covid admissions are decreasing. There were 153 in the past week compared to 218 in the previous seven days.

Deaths are increasing. There were 45 in the last seven days compared to 39 in the previous week.

There are 48 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

In total over 276,000 people have caught the virus testing has found.

A total of 2,663,473 Covid-19 vaccines have also been administered in Northern Ireland so far.

The latest figures follow a major step in the easing of coronavirus restrictions as nightclubs in Northern Ireland reopened on Halloween night.

Customers were permitted to remove their facemasks when dancing for first time in over a year-and-a-half.

Joe Dougan, who is promoter and manager at the Limelight in Belfast, said it felt “fantastic to be back”.

“In many ways it felt like business as usual, we operate a very safe environment for our customers and will continue to, and the atmosphere was back to what we’d been used to also - world class,” he said.

“Customers and staff alike were delighted to be back at it, and we all just hope that this is the desperately-needed return to relative normality that we’ve been craving for so long.

“We were one of the first industries to close, it certainly appears that we are one of the last to reopen.

“We have engaged with Government consistently, and have done what we can to ensure that this sector is considered at Executive level - I believe they’ve listened, and we are grateful for that.”

He added: “The highlight of it all for me was realising that for many of the 18 to 19-year-olds in attendance, this was their first time ever dancing in a night club.

“I remember my first visit to The Limelight as a reveller, and that experience really is irreplaceable.”