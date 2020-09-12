Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 104 new cases of Covid-19

Death toll remains at 569104 new casesScroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

There have been 104 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

There have been no further deaths and the official death toll in the province remains at 568.

On Friday 8,553 tests were carried out on 5,199 people. There have been 8,227 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 554 people have tested positive for Covid-19. In the Belfast council area there have been 161 new cases of the virus, with 84 in Antrim and Newtownabbey, in the past week. The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council has now topped 1,000, the second highest behind Belfast which has to date recorded 2,064 positive cases of the virus.

There are currently 17 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with one in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy is currently at 88%, with 13 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

In total 1,587 people have left hospital after recovering from the virus.

There are currently 22 Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: