Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 105 new cases and no further deaths

A further 105 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,154.

No deaths have been reported over the past seven days, with two deaths reported in the same period the previous week.

There have been 585 positive cases in the past seven days, up from 470 the previous week.

There are no patients in intensive care with the virus, while 18 patients are in hospital with Covid-19. Hospital occupancy is at 104%

According to the latest vaccination figures, 1,826,614 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 123,372 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the pandemic. There is currently one active care home outbreak.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Wednesday morning, incoming Economy Minister Paul Frew expressed concerns the Covid restrictions which remain in place are “not logical” and said there needs to be stocktake with “balance” in how they are imposed.

Mr Frew said he has no issue with restrictions if “logic and evidence” is considered. “I have no problem with restrictions that will save people’s lives. But there has to be a balance,” he said.

In October, Mr Frew was critical of restrictions his party helped to design and asked in the Assembly who would “protect the people” from decisions being made on their behalf.

On Wednesday, he said that criticism was in light of what he described as a lack of support for businesses. He said the public had to see the evidence behind the restrictions.

“If you can go in and buy clothes or shoes in a supermarket but you can’t go into an independent retailer - we need a stock take of the restrictions in place,” he added.

“We do need to be open and there are some restrictions still in place that are not logical,” he said.

Asked whether he would apologise if the DUP signed off on restrictions that were confusing, Mr Frew said: “There’s a five-party mandatory coalition and you try and get consensus where you can.

“[Agriculture minister] Edwin has been on record many times on these issues. We are the party that fought hard to lift restrictions when they were imposed,” he said.