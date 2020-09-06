Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 106 new cases as prisoner tests positive and Belfast licensed premises served notice for breaching Covid rules

A further 106 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has said.

It comes after 118 new cases were confirmed here on Saturday, September 5. There are now 7,727 cases of Covid-19 here.

There are three patients in intensive care units in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 17 inpatients in total.

Meanwhile, a Northern Ireland prisoner at Maghaberry has been separated from the rest of the prison population after testing positive for Covid-19.

It is the first time a prisoner here has tested positive for the virus.

The man was remanded to Maghaberry Prison on Thursday and then received a positive test for Covid-19. He is now being cared for by staff from the South Eastern Trust.

And in Belfast, a licensed premises was closed after being served a prohibition notice connected with a breach of coronavirus regulations.

It follows a visit by the Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride to the premises on Saturday night.