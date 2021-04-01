Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 107 new cases as Bobby Storey funeral dominates discussion in Assembly and Policing Board

Death toll remains at 2,115 Public urged to follow health advice over Easter

The Bobby Storey funeral dominated discussions in Stormont and the policing board on Thursday, as the Department of Health reported another 107 cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

It came as the Executive confirmed that pupils in all primary and post-primary schools will return to school after the Easter holidays. Changes to some outdoor non-essential retail were also agreed, with the likes of garden centres and motor home dealers able to reopen from 12 April.

MLAs returned to the chamber on Thursday as part of an SDLP motion to censure Sinn Fein, following the decision by the PPS not to bring charges to those who attended the Bobby Storey funeral.

During proceedings, the First Minister Arlene Foster launched a scathing attack on Sinn Fein.

"Once again the message from Sinn Fein was clear - ourselves alone, ourselves first regardless of the cost of undermining the public health messaging,” said Mrs Foster.

“The wake, the funeral procession of thousands and the political rally, were clear and premeditated breaches of the Covid regulations.

“The prioritisation of Roselawn over other grieving families was hurtful, ignorant and callous in the extreme. Acts of arrogance, acts of self entitlement, acts of privilege.

“Sinn Fein calls for equality, respect and integrity but actually demonstrates the opposite.”

Speaking after, the deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill gave a further apology to those who had lost loved ones.

“My attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey was to support a family that was in grief as he was laid to rest,” she said.

“Over the past nine months I have worked tirelessly to rebuild trust and confidence with the public as a result of undermining the public health message and I will continue to work everyday with ministerial colleagues and I will continue to work across the five parties to take us through what is a global health pandemic to save lives and to protect livelihoods.”

Following the Assembly motion, which passed unanimously on an oral vote but with no binding consequences - attention turned to the Policing Board.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne was quizzed on his officers' actions in relation to the Bobby Storey funeral. Thursday's Policing Board meeting was held in public, after the organisation had initially said the session would be private.

During the meeting, Mr Bryne confirmed Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary would review the actions of the PSNI.

"Many people have endured the pain of not burying loved ones in the way they would like," he said.

"I recognise the events surrounding the policing of this funeral have caused outrage. I am confident my officers have acted with good intent and integrity in managing what was always going to be a sensitive policing operation.

"I really welcome the engagement of Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary...as an independent body to come in and help us get an objective understanding of just what went on."

Health Minister Robin Swann (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has reported another 107 cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland on Thursday as the Chief Medical officer Michael McBride urged people to follow "public health advice" over Easter.

In a joint statement alongside Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Ireland Dr Ronan Glynn, the pair said: "Easter is a time when, traditionally, many of us spend time with our families and loved ones. Unfortunately, this Easter, we still have a very dangerous, very transmissible virus, circulating in our communities that continues to spread and cause serious illness and, sadly, death.

"We must ask that, once again, we work together to prevent a further wave of infection by celebrating this Easter safely. Please continue to stick with the public heath advice and avoid visiting other homes at this time. Do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread.

"If we can stick with these measures, we can avoid another wave and all of us, together, will be able to look back as a society, and reflect proudly on how we came together to protect each other and save lives.”

Meanwhile the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 2,115.

In the past seven days there have been 915 confirmed cases, the previous week was 1,060.

In total there have been 6,239 cases in Northern Ireland since testing began. Almost 886,504 people have been tested.

Hospital occupancy is at 98% across Northern Ireland with 112 suffering Covid and another 17 in intensive care. Five care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

How the day unfolded: