Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 109 new cases and no further deaths

The gap between first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland is to be reduced to a maximum of eight weeks. Photo: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

A further 109 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,154.

There have been 604 positive cases in the past seven days, up from 488 the previous week.

There are no patients in intensive care with the virus, while 19 patients are in hospital with Covid-19. Hospital occupancy is at 103%.

According to the latest vaccination figures, 1,837,819 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 123,481 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the pandemic.

There are currently two active care home outbreaks.

The figures come as the Department of Health confirmed the gap between first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland is to be reduced to a maximum of eight weeks.

The move is intended to offer better protection against the Delta - or Indian - variant.

It is understood the first dose is only 30% effective but this increases to around 80% after the second dose.

Although not yet officially confirmed, it is believed there are approximately 80 cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland..

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said they had taken the decision to reduce the interval between vaccine doses following updated advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) following the latest available evidence on the Delta (B1.617.2) variant, first identified in India.

“They have recommended reducing the dosing interval to help protect the community from the increasing prevalence of this variant and others that may arise,” he said.

"It’s vital that we move as quickly as possible, with the supplies of vaccine that we have available, to ensure that the maximum number of people receive both doses so that they have fuller and longer lasting protection against the virus.”

Meanwhile Stormont ministers are meeting for their weekly review of coronavirus regulations and have been urged to give the green light for the return of live music from June 21.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey submitted a paper to the Executive last week asking for ministers to look at the earliest date possible for a return to live music in bars, restaurants and venues.

Hospitality Ulster has urged the Executive to support the re-establishment of live music from June 21.

It is also pressing ministers to accelerate Northern Ireland's progress out of lockdown, and to bring forward a date for a "freedom day" when all restrictions will be lifted.