Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 11 further deaths and 1,028 cases reported

The Department of Health has reported 11 further Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland as of 2pm on Monday.

The new number brings the total death toll in Northern Ireland to 2,762 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 1,028 cases of the virus were also recorded in the latest statistics.

There are 44 people across NI currently in intensive care with Covid-19, with 31 being assisted by ventilators.

New figures show that 2,728,343 vaccinations have been administered to date in the region, which includes 1,335,075 first doses.

On Sunday, 1,126 doses were given.

The Department also confirmed 130,862 third booster jabs have been given across NI.

More than 10 million people across the UK have had Covid-19 booster jabs, but last week Health Minister Robin Swann said he is “slightly disappointed” by the rate of the rollout of the booster vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

The Health Minister is also to be asked to explain how his department is improving security of a medical database after reports suggested the vaccination status of every Northern Ireland resident could potentially be accessed by “rogue elements”.

The SDLP’s health spokesperson, Colin McGrath, said he will be writing to Mr Swann to ask for answers after the Sunday Independent reported claims from two senior clinicians about a flaw in the system that could lead to unauthorised access.

They claimed the personal details of thousands of people — including senior politicians, members of the security forces, medical professionals and public figures — could be accessed “within seconds” by non-clinical staff, including temporary administrative staff working in healthcare settings.