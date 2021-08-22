Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 11 further deaths and 1,485 cases recorded as Big Jab Weekend continues

Death toll stands at 2,302

Eleven further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

The latest figures come on the second day of the department’s push to get more people vaccinated, with Healh Minister Robin Swann “encouraged” by the success of the Big Jab Weekend so far.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen 15 further deaths in total, with four recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,485 cases of coronavirus were also reported in the latest figures from the department.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,302.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,408,221 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

Some 6,583 vaccines were administered on Saturday.

Mr Swann said he was pleased with the success of the push for vaccinations, with walk-in vaccination centres opening again for first doses for all adults.

Queues were reported outside vaccination centres on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Big Jab Weekend will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

Northern Ireland has the UK's lowest vaccination rate, with around 14% of the adult population still without a first dose.

Mr Swann said: "The first day has been very encouraging. It has been great to see so many young people coming forward to get protected from Covid-19.

"To anyone still holding back, my message is simple - don't be left behind. Please head to one of our mass vaccination clinics or mobile pop-up clinics today.

"Vaccination protects you and the people around you and it opens doors to normality."

Meanwhile, a UK-wide antibody testing programme is to be launched for people who have contracted coronavirus, the UK Government has announced.

The programme, which will offer tests to thousands of adults per day, aims to improve understanding and gain "vital" data about antibody protection following Covid infection and vaccination.

From Tuesday, anyone over 18 from any of the four UK nations can opt in to the programme when receiving a PCR test.

Of those who test positive for coronavirus, up to 8,000 will be sent two finger prick antibody tests to complete at home and send back for analysis.

The first must be taken as soon as possible after the positive result, and the second must be taken 28 days later.

The UK Health Security Agency, which is running the programme, will work alongside NHS test and trace services in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and use the results to monitor levels of antibodies in positive cases across the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care says it will be the first time antibody tests have been made available to the general public, and the scheme could also provide insight into any groups of people who do not develop an immune response.

The data will be used to inform the ongoing approach to the pandemic and give further insight into the effectiveness of vaccines on new variants.