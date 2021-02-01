Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 11 further deaths and 314 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 1,861Another 314 people test positiveMichelle O’Neill self-isolating after close contact with positive caseSage scientist hopes normality can resume this summer

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a public information sign in Belfast as Northern Ireland remains in an extended lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Liam McBurney/PA)

There have been another 11 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health reported.

They occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Monday, as the death toll in Northern Ireland rose to 1,861.

Another 314 new positive cases have also been identified.

There have been 3,688 positive cases in the past week, down from 4,923 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 91% with 2,783 people in beds. A total of 64 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - 56 of those are ventilated.

And 119 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

It comes after Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill revealed she is self-isolating after a positive case in her home.

Mrs O'Neill said she will work from home “to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic”.

It is the second time Ms O’Neill has had to self-isolate. She had another close contact alert in October and was forced to work from home.

A number of MLAs have also contracted the virus, or had to self-isolate.

DUP policing board member, MLA Mervyn Storey, is currently self-isolating after contracting the virus.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office said: “The requirement for the Deputy First Minister to self-isolate does not impact on other Ministers or Executive Office staff.”

Meanwhile, a member of Sage subgroup the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), believes the UK could ease out of restrictions in March and be back to almost normal by summer.

However, that will come down to whether or not the Covid vaccines are 70% to 80% effective at blocking transmission.

Dr Mike Tildesley said scientists believed vaccines would block transmission of coronavirus but it was not yet known by how much.

“If we think optimistically, if we follow the trajectory of the rollout of the vaccine... then hopefully we can be easing out of these controls that we've got in place sometime in March,” he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

“But I think even with that optimistic situation, it needs to be done relatively gradually.

“The danger is of course as we do start to unwind controls then we offset the gains that we get from vaccination, so we need to be very careful.

“But if the vaccine rollout continues at high levels, and we do find that actually these vaccines are very good at blocking transmission as well as preventing severe infection, then we're in a good position.

“Hopefully by the summer we can get back to something pretty close to what we have seen before the pandemic was normal.”