Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 113 new cases and no further deaths

Death toll remains 2,148

A further 113 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported by the department, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,148. In the past week there has been two deaths, the same as in the seven days before.

So far over 1.5m doses of the vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland.

In the past seven days there have been 644 new cases, up from 621 the previous week. In total 121,224 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Some 45,317 people have been tested in the past week, up from 30,179 the previous week.

Hospitals are acting at 104% capacity. Nine hospitals are acting above capacity. There are 50 people in hospital with the disease with four in intensive care.

There are six outbreaks at care homes. In total 652 care homes have dealt with an outbreak.

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Executive is set to consider coronavirus regulations around international travel when it meets on Thursday.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it would be "absolutely wrong" to prejudge what will be decided but said it is "safe to say we will be discussing international travel".

Asked whether ministers will discuss when hugging will be allowed again, Ms Foster said the Executive has noted developments in the rest of the UK after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people in England would be able to hug each other "with caution" from May 17.

"We will want to discuss that tomorrow, it is something we are discussing today amongst ourselves as well. We know that there is a lot of people who have been waiting for that time, I know certainly I have in terms of my own mother, so I am looking forward to being able to have those discussions tomorrow," she said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill added: "We are hoping that we'll be able to make some progress around all these things, we are in a really good place in terms of the pandemic, we are winning.

"The Covid vaccine continues to be first class, so if things keep moving in the right direction we hope to be able to lift even more of the restrictions that are in place and get back to some sense of normality."