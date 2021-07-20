Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 1,138 cases and one death reported as hospitalisations continue to rise

Death toll rises to 2,164

The vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast is being wound down with first doses ending on July 31.

Another 1,138 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has reported.

The latest figures also show the death toll has increased to 2,164 following another death in the past 24 hours.

Hospital capacity is at 103%.

There are 3,115 beds occupied out of a total of 3,015, the health department’s dashboard reveals. A total of 118 people are suffering covid and six are in intensive care.

In all, 125 people have been admitted to hospital with the past week compared to 81 the seven days previous.

Fourteen people were admitted to hospital on Monday.

Seven hospitals are over capacity.

Forty care homes are dealing with an outbreak. That has been a change of 24 on the past week.

Testing in the pandemic has resulted in 141,460 positive cases for the disease.

In the past week cases have shot up from 3,946 in the week before, to 7,982. More people are being tested however with 63,122 tested in the past week compared to 40,082 the week prior.

NI Chief Medical Officer Micheal McBride has urged the public to get vaccinated. He said the long term effects of Covid were still relatively unknown and even those with mild effects had long term health problems.

He told the BBC: “Covid is not flu. Covid is a very nasty virus which kills and has killed a lot of people and thankfully we now have a vaccine.”

He also told the BBC’s Nolan radio programme those over 50 will be prioritised for a Covid vaccination booster programme “probably” from September onwards.

Northern Ireland’s chief scientific officer has voiced his concern at the rise in cases.

Professor Ian Young said he was "very concerned" about stalling vaccination rates in Northern Ireland, with almost 20% of the adult population still to come forward for a first dose.

"And that means 18% of people who are just as susceptible to the most severe effects of Covid as they were earlier in the epidemic and at just the same risk of severe illness, long-term illness in the form of long Covid, hospital admission and death."

He urged those who have yet to come forward for their jab to "think really hard" about taking up the opportunity.

Professor Young said the Stormont Executive would be facing "difficult decisions" on Thursday when ministers meet to consider whether to approve the latest round of relaxations in Northern Ireland. He said ministers would need to find a "balance" between the health data on the pandemic and the economic and societal harm caused by restrictions.

On face masks, the chief scientific adviser said he would continue to support their use, particularly in indoor settings.

"There's a very strong case for continuing to recommend face coverings in indoor settings where people can't socially distance and settings which are not well ventilated," he said.