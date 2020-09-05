Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 118 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in NI as cases rise across island

A further 118 new cases of the virus have been confirmed (Simon Dawson/PA)

A further 118 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on Saturday, September 5, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll is now at 564. There are three patients in intensive care units in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 17 inpatients.

It brings to 7,621 the total number of people who have tested positive here.

Of the new cases diagnosed over the past week, the majority (194) have been in the 20 to 39 age bracket. 471 people have tested positive over the past week.

In the Republic of Ireland, 231 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, with 133 new positive tests in Dublin.

There were no further deaths linked to the virus reported on Saturday, with the Republic's death toll remaining at 1,777.

The new cases take to 29,534 the number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day's figures in the context of our seven and 14-day incidence rates.

"NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of Covid-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.

"However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible."

Meanwhile, a top medic has said the council area surrounding Craigavon hospital has one the highest levels of the virus in the UK.

A total of 931 cases have been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council - the second highest number in a council area in Northern Ireland. 76 cases have been diagnosed there in the past week.

The medical director for the Southern Trust Dr Maria O'Kane said an investigation is ongoing to establish the source of the infection in a number of wards in the hospital.

It's after two patients died in the hospital after contracting Covid-19 while on the haematology ward, while a third patient died after testing positive for the virus and being discharged. The Trust has stressed the virus was not the primary cause of death.

Dr Maria O'Kane warned that further outbreaks in the hospital are possible. "We aren't completely sure at this point in time [about the source of the clusters] because we actually think it has come from a variety of sources," she said.

"We have been working with the Public Health Agency (PHA) and have undertaken genetic testing on the virus samples to try and ascertain the source and the spread."

Asked if the patients who have died contracted the virus while being treated in the hospital, Dr O'Kane continued: "We suspect they did.

"Armagh, Craigavon and Banbridge has the fifth highest level of Covid in the UK, although Belfast has slightly more.

"We hear talk about Oldham and other parts of England, but really we are not that desperately far behind and you will appreciate that the hospital replicates what goes on in the community," she said.