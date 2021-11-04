Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 12 deaths and 1,481 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,737

Twelve new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.

The latest coronavirus figures show total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,737.

A further 1,481 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 3,813 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 279,810 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 50 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, an increase of nine on the week before.

Over the past seven days 8.020 people have tested positive, a decrease from 8,248 the week before.

There are 378 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 423 inpatients seven days ago.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 108%, with ten hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

The figures show 41 people are currently in intensive care, two above Wednesday’s figure.

There were 194 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 217 the previous week.

There are currently 42 active outbreaks in care homes..

By noon on Thursday, a total of 2,694,799 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,331,683 first doses.

There were 9,828 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 106,248 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, during a visit to open a new £115m Acute Services Block at the Ulster Hospital, Health Minister Robin Swann was also asked about the ongoing divisions within the Stormont Executive on the issue of whether mandatory vaccine passports should be introduced for entry to hospitality venues.

The Executive has advised venues to carry out Covid entry checks and an official app was rolled out this week to enable people to show proof of their vaccine status.

However, the administration has stopped short of making it a legal requirement of entry, similar to the system operating in the Irish Republic.

The issue has divided the Stormont administration, with the SDLP and Alliance Party calling for legally enforceable Covid passports for nightlife venues.

Mr Swann, who has expressed concerns about a mandatory system, was asked whether case numbers are reaching the point where such a step is unavoidable.

The minister said there is no specific data threshold that would trigger the introduction of legally enforceable checks.

"There is no single trigger point, there is no single point in data that will see us doing that," he said.

"It's about trajectory, it's about speed of infection, it's about the level of infection, but it's also about the pressures that's being put on our hospital systems as well.

"It's about using all those measures, all those changes in dynamics that come together to the point where we say we have to step in and do that little bit more, that additional step."

He said case numbers in Northern Ireland have "plateaued" at their current high level.

"We're not seeing the increases that we're seeing in other jurisdiction at this minute in time, so we'll keep monitoring that, I would like to see that decrease," he said.

"It's not getting worse. I would prefer it to get better."