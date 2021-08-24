Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 12 deaths and 1,648 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,323

The Department of Health has reported another 12 Covid-linked deaths and another 1,648 cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,323.

In the past seven days there have been 11,886 positive cases, that is up from 10,157 cases in the previous seven days.

Just over 4,600 people were tested on Monday.

Deaths are up. There have been 55 in the past seven days compared to 34 the previous week.

Hospital capacity is at 103% with six facilities over capacity.

There 3,092 people in hospital with the system able to cope with 3.012.

There are 373 people in hospital with coronavirus with 41 in intensive care and 26 ventilated.

There are 134 care homes dealing with an outbreak.