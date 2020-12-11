Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 12 deaths and 538 new cases confirmed as lockdown restrictions ease

Department of Health death toll rises to 1,111Scroll down to read Friday's coverage

A further 12 deaths and 538 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 1,111 the number of people to have died with the virus in Northern Ireland, according to the department.

Over the past seven days, the total number of people who have tested positive in Northern Ireland is 3,091.

There are 423 patients in hospitals with the virus and 28 patients in intensive care units, 23 of whom are being ventilated.

Hospitals are operating at 100% occupancy.

Meanwhile, there are currently 110 care home outbreaks. 57,257 people have tested positive since the start of the outbreak.

The figures were released on Friday as the latest lockdown restrictions eased. Health Minister Robin Swann urged people to follow the health guidelines.

He has said he would have liked stricter coronavirus restrictions in the region ahead of Christmas.

Robin Swann outlined misgivings about the lifting of the latest circuit-break lockdown, as shops and hospitality businesses reopened.

Mr Swann said a further tightening of restrictions would be needed in January in response to the anticipated rise in infections as a result of the festive season relaxations.

