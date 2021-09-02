Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 12 deaths and 793 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,3 83.

793 people have tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Although cases are down from yesterday, when 1,472 positive cases were reported, death figures are up from last week with 50 deaths recorded in the past seven days compared to 49 the week before.

In total 9,393 people have tested positive over the past seven days.

The highest number of individuals testing positive were females aged between 15 and 19 years of age.

Hospitals all across the region are sitting at 106% capacity, with seven sites over capacity.

There are 46 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 38 people on ventilators.

There is an outbreak at 135 care homes.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently sits at 2,383.

Meanwhile, the current vaccine statistics show 2.4million doses have been administered with 1.2m the first doses and 1.1 the second.