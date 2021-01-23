Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 12 further deaths and 670 new cases

12 deaths and 670 new cases

A further 12 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported (Victoria Jones/PA)

A further 12 deaths and 670 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings the department's death toll to 1,716.

There are 810 people in hospital with the virus, including 66 who are in intensive care units. 46 patients are on ventilators.

To date, 999,886 people have tested positive for the virus here. 5,335 people have tested positive here in the past seven days.

There are currently 129 care home outbreaks and hospital occupancy is at 92%.

Data from the Department of Health shows the number of hospital patients hit a record high on January 13, when 997 people were being treated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, it's been warned that up to 90% of pubs in Belfast could be at risk as tenants face rent demands and landlords in turn come under pressure from banks.

The hospitality sector will be shut until at least early March due to the extension of restrictions.

It's after drink-only bars had less than four weeks to trade during coronavirus lockdowns since last March.

One Belfast publican said he had been paying on average 40% of normal rent for most of last year after negotiations with his landlord.

His business was due to pay full rent again in April this year but he was concerned about how he would make payments with no date set for reopening.