Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 123 new cases as Robin Swann receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Death toll remains at 2,115Health Minister Robin Swann confirms he has received Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

People queue to receive the vaccine at the newly opened Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Health Minister Robin Swann received his first Astra Zeneca vaccine today at a community pharmacy in Ballymena. He is pictured at the Ballee Pharmacy with pharmacists Stephen Burns and Andrew McCaughan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A further 123 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health as Robin Swann confirmed he received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday.

No new deaths were recorded on Wednesday, the death toll remained at 2,115.

Some 977 people tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

A total of 117,289 have tested positive for Covid since the start of the pandemic.

There are 118 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 17 in intensive care and nine requiring ventilation.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 99%. There are five care homes dealing with confirmed Covid outbreaks.

On Wednesday, the Covid-19 vaccination programme was extended to include the 45-49 age bracket.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Robin Swann said he was one of those who now fit into this age bracket and who had received his vaccine. Calling on others to follow his example, he also urged the public to "stick with" the regulations following the fallout from the Public Prosecution Service's decision around the Bobby Storey funeral.

"Today I came here to a community pharmacy, I got the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is the one we are using most across Northern Ireland," said Mr Swann.

"For those people who are still hesitant, who are still thinking about it - I am confident enough to come here today to take Oxford-AstraZeneca. I would ask anyone to please come forward.

"Don't let the political distraction that has come out over this take away from the public health message.

"What I would say to the people of Northern Ireland is to stick with us. Don’t let others actions become a reason for ignoring the current regulations we need to do.

"We are coming out of this and we are going in the right direction. We are coming into a challenging period over Easter. I’m asking people to stick with this for another few weeks.

"We still have a joint enemy to combat and that is Covid-19."

Meanwhile, new figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Wednesday show Covid was underlying cause of death for 88% of deaths between March 2020 and December 2020.

There were 1,831 Covid-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland between March 1st and December 31st that year, 1626 in which Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death.

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease were the most common pre-existing condition, appearing in 524 of the 1,626 Covid-19 deaths (32.2%). The next most common pre-existing conditions were diabetes (335 deaths) and hypertensive diseases (332).

Pre-existing conditions are defined as any mention on the death certificate of a condition that pre-dated or was independent of Covid-19.

There were no pre-existing conditions for 157 of the 1,626 Covid-19 deaths (9.7%), while just over half (816) of Covid-19 deaths (50.2%) had one or two pre-existing conditions.

During January and February 2021, a further 975 Covid-19 related deaths were registered.

Over the entire period between March and February 2021, there were 2,814 Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.

Of those deaths, Covid was a cause in 2,451 and for 216 of those, there were no pre-existing conditions.

The figures come amid continued political fallout after Northern Ireland's chief constable Simon Byrne blamed the "ambiguity" of the coronavirus regulations for a decision not to prosecute 24 people who were charged over their attendance at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey last year.

Mr Byrne reiterated that he has no intention of resigning despite calls for him to do so by First Minister Arlene Foster. He told BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show he is determined to do his job and said he is "acutely aware" of public and political concerns around Tuesday's events.

"I have no intention of resigning because if I did, it would be an admission that no public leader can serve any length of time here and survive criticism when something goes wrong. I've come here to do a job and I'm determined to do it," he said.

And there are fears the Easter weekend will bring disruption to Belfast's Holyland after hundreds of young people once again partied in the south Belfast student area on Tuesday night.

Residents have called on the PSNI to take action similar to St Patrick’s Day, when they flooded the Holyland streets with officers and prevented mass breaching of the Covid-19 regulations.