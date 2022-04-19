Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 14 deaths and 2,695 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,391

Fourteen Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,695 new cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday – taking into account the Easter period when the figures were not updated.

The latest figures, issued on Tuesday, take the total number of Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 3,391.

A total of 702,464 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to get a PCR.

Over the past seven days 4,115 people have tested positive.

Some 19 Covid-linked deaths have been recorded in NI during the past seven days.

There are currently 367 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 85 admissions in the last seven days.

The figures show five people are currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 102% capacity.

Seven of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 120 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,775,878 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 993,649 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.