Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 16 deaths and 550 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 1,763101,291 positive cases found in testing

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported another 16 deaths and 550 new cases of coronavirus.

Latest figures show 11 deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Tuesday, while another five happened previously.

The death toll has risen to 1,763.

In terms of testing, 4,583 have contracted the virus in the past seven days, that is down from 6,338 the previous week.

In total over 763,000 people have been tested and 101,291 found positive.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 95%. There are 819 people in hospital with Covid and 68 are in intensive care.

There are 133 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

It comes as the PSNI launched an investigation into it scenes at a republican funeral republican funeral in Londonderry breached Covid-19 regulations.

Large crowds gathered to follow the funeral cortege of former IRA member Eamon 'Peggy' McCourt after he died from Covid-19 at the weekend.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said scenes from a republican funeral in Londonderry on Monday will be "heartbreaking" for families who have lost loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more Investigate any breach of rules at Derry republican funeral: Sinn Fein

It was also revealed on Tuesday that redundancies in Northern Ireland have hit a 10-year high over the past year.

The latest labour market statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra) on Tuesday show during 2020, 11,000 collective redundancies were proposed and 4,700 confirmed.

Almost 10,500 redundancies were proposed since March, when the coronavirus pandemic's effects were first felt.

The collective number of redundancies over the year was more than double that of 2019.

Amid more calls for an all-island approach to handling the pandemic, with the Irish Government considering imposing a mandatory quarantine centres for visitors arriving in Dublin for up to two weeks, Ian Paisley has accused the Irish Government of being "all mouth and no trousers" because it has not shared travel locator documents with Northern Ireland.

The North Antrim MP has insisted it was not plausible for the Republic to blame GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) constraints, adding the Irish Government needs to do more, telling the Irish Government to stop using it as an "excuse".

Meanwhile, military medical personnel will be on hospital wards across Northern Ireland by the end of the week to help the heath service in the fight against Covid-19.

The request by Health Minister Robin Swann for military assistance was accepted the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to help ease pressure at a number of hospitals here.

The Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) agreement will see over 100 medical technicians provide nursing support to a number of local trusts during the current stage of the Covid 19 pandemic - this MACA support is also being provided in other UK regions.