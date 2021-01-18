Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 19 deaths and 640 cases as hospitals prepare for the worst

We will take what comes, says Trust chief as health service prepares for peakScroll down to see hospital occupancyDepartment of Health death toll at 1,625Scroll down to follow our live blog

There has been another 19 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

On Monday the Department of Health reported 18 people died within the reporting period of between 10am on Sunday and 10am on Monday with one previously. The death toll is now at 1,625.

Another 640 new cases were also diagnosed. Just over 96,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

There have been 6,647 cases reported in the past seven days.

There are 823 coronavirus patients in hospitals with 65 in intensive care.

Hospitals are operating at 93% occupancy and there are 139 active care home outbreaks.

It comes as Northern Trust chief executive Jennifer Welsh said hospitals will cope with whatever comes as they brace for the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to reach its peak at the end of the week.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Ms Welsh said there were no beds for patients at Antrim Area Hospital - and some 25 people were waiting for a bed for longer than 24 hours.

She said there was "sustained pressure" right across the healthcare system but stressed those people waiting for a bed were getting appropriate care.

"Obviously we'd rather get people to a ward bed as quickly as possible," she said.

Half of all patients at Antrim are Covid positive.

She detailed how in April they dealt with a peak of 73 coronavirus patients, in November that had risen to 102 and currently that was 102.

"So that is significantly more patients," she added.

"And they come with significant complexity in terms of their care and the level of intensity and in terms of nursing required. Covid patients usually stay twice as long.

"We are not getting the turnover we usually would have and indicates why hospitals are busy."

Ms Welsh said they would normally expect patients with respiratory problems during they winter but not at the current levels.

She said the scale they were dealing with was "beyond anything" they would normally have in terms of patients needing help to breathe as well as those needing intensive care.

She said oxygen levels were good, however.

"We've plenty of oxygen but not enough beds," she added.

"And that is the challenge we are facing. It is not just the physical bed, but the staffing to support it.

"Antrim is full as is Causeway. We have been running at over 100% occupancy for quite a number of months. Every bed in hospital is full and people are waiting in the emergency department. It is important to say the entire system is pulling together on this."

Ms Welsh said more than 10% of her staff were off and that figure was on the rise. That included those ill with Covid, those self-isolating and then those ill by other means. She thanked those staff who had "stepped up to the plate at this difficult time".

Some 12,000 of their staff have been vaccinated. Senior staff have said they are not at the point of having to ask staff to postpone holidays as it was vital they had the break. However, some staff had volunteered to cancel leave in order to help ease pressure.

"We will cope with what comes at us this week because we have had to redeploy staff into the areas we need them," Ms Welsh added.

