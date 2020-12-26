Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 20 further deaths reported in last 48 hours

A further 20 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Another 998 people have tested positive in the last two days.

The Department of Health is not reporting any further details on cases and deaths until December 28.

It comes as Northern Ireland enter a new extended lockdown from Boxing Day.

The first week of measures are the toughest yet, with a form of curfew in operation from 8pm, shops closed from that time and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited.

Non-essential retail will close throughout the next six weeks, as will close contact services.

Hospitality outlets will be limited to takeaway services.

Organised sport will be banned, with elite athletes included in the prohibition for the first week.