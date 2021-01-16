Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 22 further deaths and 705 new cases

A further 22 deaths and 705 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

The Department of Health said the reporting of some cases on Saturday may be slightly lower than normal due to a technical issue.

In the past seven days, 7,051 people have tested positive, bringing to 94,539 the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus so far in the pandemic in Northern Ireland.

The department's death toll due to the virus here is at 1,581.

Hospital occupancy is now at 95%. There are 840 patients with the virus in Northern Ireland hospitals. 62 patients are in intensive care units, where occupancy is at 79%.

There are currently 45 patients with Covid-19 who are being ventilated.

Meanwhile, there are 39 active care home outbreaks.

On Friday, 26 deaths were recorded here - the highest daily number of deaths reported by the Department of Health since the virus took hold.

Previously the highest was 22 for the number of deaths in one day.

Health Minister Robin Swann said his "heart sank" after he heard about the record number of deaths.

"A further 26 families added to those who have already been bereaved by Covid. Once again, I would like to extend my sympathies to all the families that have been devastated throughout the course of the pandemic," Mr Swann said.

“While there has been some reduction in cases, now is not the time to ease up in our fightback against the virus.

“Our health service is facing unparalleled pressures and those who work for it are already exhausted and traumatised.

“The pressures will continue throughout this month and beyond."