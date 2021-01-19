Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 24 deaths, 713 cases as new figures show one in 13 had Covid

Department of Health Death Toll now at 1,649Scroll down for cases in each council area

An estimated one in 13 people in Northern Ireland tested positive for Covid-19 by December last year. (Liam McBurney/PA)

There has been another 24 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health reported 17 people have died within the reporting period of between 10am on Monday and 10am on Tuesday with seven occurring previously. The death toll is now at 1,649.

Another 713 new cases were also diagnosed. In total over 96,714 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are 842 coronavirus patients in hospitals with 70 in intensive care.

Hospitals are operating at 97% occupancy and there are 137 active care home outbreaks.

It comes as new figures show that an estimated one in 13 people in Northern Ireland would have tested positive for Covid-19 by December last year.

Cases by council area:

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 6,666 cases (+423 in past 7 days) and 165 deaths

Ards and North Down: 4,507 cases (+279 in past 7 days) and 102 deaths

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 11,717 cases (+1,264 in past 7 days) and 185 deaths

Belfast: 18,380 cases (+888 in past 7 days) and 331 deaths

Causeway Coast and Glens: 6,083 cases (+315 in past 7 days) and 134 deaths

Derry City and Strabane: 10,393 cases (+273 in past 7 days) and 115 deaths

Fermanagh and Omagh: 4,950 cases (+337 in past 7 days) and 66 deaths

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 6,109 cases (+314 in past 7 days) and 120 deaths

Mid and East Antrim: 6,168 cases (+364 in past 7 days) and 155 deaths

Mid Ulster: 9,510 cases (+701 in past 7 days) and 141 deaths

Newry, Mourne and Down: 9,352 cases (+676 in past 7 days) and 111 deaths

Not known: 2,877 cases (+240 in past 7 days) and 24 deaths

Antibody data on infection in private households suggests that one in eight people in England had also been infected by December, alongside one in 10 in Wales and one in 11 in Scotland.

The figures come from the Office for National Statistic's Covid-19 Infection Survey in partnership with the University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England and Wellcome Trust.

They are based on the proportion of the population who are likely to have tested positive for antibodies to Covid-19, based on blood test results from a sample of people aged 16 and over, but do not reflect all the people who have had coronavirus and do not take account of antibodies waning over time.

The study came as Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed he is self-isolating after receiving an alert through the NHS Covid-19 app.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: "Last night I was pinged by the NHS coronavirus app, so that means I'll be self-isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday."

Mr Hancock, who has previously had coronavirus, said self-isolating is important because it is "how we break the chains of transmission".,

Meanwhile, some family doctors continue to express their frustration about the rollout of vaccines across the UK.

With more than half of the over-80s and half of elderly care home residents having received the jab, ministers have now given the go-ahead to begin vaccinating the next priority groups - the over-70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said "there will be an overlap" between those in the first group getting their jab and those in the second as the NHS keeps up the momentum of the vaccine rollout.

He told LBC radio: "We're very clear that areas should be getting through the majority of the first cohort before they move on to the second cohort, but there will be an overlap.

"The reality is, as you're moving through these, as you start to bring the second cohort in, there will be a bit of an overlap.

"So, while they're still finishing cohort one, some people from the second cohort will be having their vaccines and being contacted.

"That's understandable because the other alternative is you get through cohort one and you pause before you can start getting cohort two in and that would be wrong.

"In order to keep things flowing and moving we will see some overlap, but areas should be getting through the majority of cohort one before they start moving to cohort two."