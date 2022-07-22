Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 26 deaths in past week, but infection rate slowly falls

There have been 26 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last seven days, the latest update from by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has revealed.

This marks the fourth consecutive week where the number of registered Covid-linked deaths has risen in Northern Ireland.

The figure takes the total number of Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland to 4,738 recorded by the agency, which records the data differently to other bodies such as the Office of National Statistics.

Nisra draws from different data sources, there their statistics are always higher than the Department of Health's total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Nisra figure includes 3,303 deaths in hospital, 993 in care homes and 442 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

According to their figures, Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 27 of the 249 deaths registered in the week to July 15.

However, in Northern Ireland, infections are decreasing having gone down to an estimated 88,400 people, or one in 20, from 107,600, or one in 17 in the week ending July 13.

In the rest of the UK, Covid-19 remains prevalent in Scotland where over 340,000 are estimated to have had the virus.

While Wales has seen infections level off at 183,200, or one in 17 people, broadly unchanged on 183,500 in the previous week, which was also one in 17.

In England, 3.1 million people were likely to have had the virus in the week to July 13, the equivalent of around one in 17.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.8% of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and July 15 this year.