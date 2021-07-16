Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 30% jump in cases in day as over 1,300 reported

Death toll remains at 2,159

Over 1,300 cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has announced – representing a 30% jump on Thursday’s stats.

Yesterday Health Minister Robin Swann said the sharp increase in cases was of a concern and that despite the success of the vaccine programme, the public should exercise caution.

Thursday saw just over 1,000 cases recorded for the first time since mid-January while Friday’s report of 1,380 cases is the highest since January 5.

Positive cases are up to 5,184 in the past seven days from 3,501 the previous week.

Hospital admissions of Covid patients remain low. Nine people were admitted on Thursday with the virus.

In total there are 92 people in hospital suffering coronavirus with two in intensive care. Overall hospital capacity is at 103% with seven over capacity.

In the past seven days there have been 90 people admitted to hospital with Covid-19, up from 60 the previous week.

There are 21 outbreaks at care homes.

No further deaths have been recorded. The death toll remains at 2,159.

In the past 24 hours 4,606 people were tested. And since testing begin 136,607 have been found to have the virus.

Dr Cathy Jack, the Belfast Trust chief executive also urged people to get vaccinated after seeing rising hospital numbers treble in a week.

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistics put Northern Ireland’s deteriorating figures into perspective.

In Scotland, around one in 90 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10 - up from one in 100 in the previous week, and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October 2020. For Wales, the ONS describes the trend as "uncertain" with an estimate for the week to July 10 of one in 360 people testing positive for Covid-19: broadly unchanged from one in 340 in the previous week and close to levels last seen at the beginning of March. In Northern Ireland the ONS also describes the trend as "uncertain", with an estimate of one in 290 people: broadly unchanged from one in 300 in the previous week and close to levels last seen at the end of March. All figures are for people in private households.