Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 30,000 jobs could be saved by cutting social distance to 1 metre, claim researchers

A cluster of Covid-19 cases have been detected in the Limavady area (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)

University of Ulster economists have suggested that reducing social distancing from 2m to 1m could save up to 30,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

The research suggested that 240,000 to 280,000 jobs could be at risk if 2m social distancing remained in place. When the guidance is adjusted to 1m the projected job losses change to 215,000 to 250,000. The research found that the sectors most at risk are retail and hospitality.

Meanwhile, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has urged Queen's University graduates to believe in the science around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The QUB Chancellor was speaking to graduates via a video for remote graduation ceremonies.

The BBC has reported Mrs Clinton praised graduates for their resolve during the pandemic. "We can solve more problems together than we can alone and that's never been truer than right now," she said.

"Check the source of everything you read or share, vote in every single election," she said.

"Believe in science, including in vaccinations. Wash your hands and if all else fails try meditation or even alternate nostril breathing - seriously, google it."

