Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 34 warnings issued by PSNI for New Year's Eve house parties despite strict regulations banning gatherings

Police on the streets of Belfast on New Year's Eve (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

House parties breaching Covid regulations in Northern Ireland on New Year’s Eve saw police issue 126 fines of £200 as well as issuing 34 warnings, new figures show.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said that in relation to breaches of the coronavirus regulations, enforcement action was taken by officers right across Northern Ireland.

This included 126 Cov4 £200 fines and 34 Cov2 prohibition notices for house parties as well as two Cov5 penalty notices issued in respect of businesses continuing to operate in breach of the regulations.

ACC McEwan said: “It’s really disappointing that despite the health crisis due to the deadly virus, there were still people last night who deliberately decided to breach the Regulations and put themselves and others at risk.

“I do want to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of people who are being responsible, and who are doing their bit and continuing to take this virus seriously as we navigate this pandemic.”

ACC McEwan said it was vitally important that people take the time to understand the latest regulations, and to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.

“We will continue with our partnership approach, working closely with our colleagues at the Department of Health, Public Health Agency and the Northern Ireland Executive as we progress through this period,” he said.

“Where people do not follow the Health Protection Regulations, our approach will remain the same we will engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to do the right thing.

“However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS."

Meanwhile, post-primary pupils will be required to wear face coverings in classrooms when they return to school settings in 2021, new guidance from the Department of Education has said.

It comes as part of additional safety measures outlined in a letter to schools, seen by BBC News NI.

Pupils in years 12 to 14 are expected to return to school on January 11 and it's not known whether the measure will be in effect by that time.

Post-primary pupils and teachers are already required to use face coverings in communal areas but the measure will now be extended to classrooms.

Some pupils and staff are already exempt from wearing face coverings for medical reasons.

The move was revealed in a letter to schools on Thursday which clarified future schooling arrangements ahead of a return to the classroom.

The Department of Education letter said that additional safety measures would be put in place in schools for the new term, including "face coverings being required in all post primary settings, including the classroom, improved signage and stronger public messaging".

