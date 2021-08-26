Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 4 deaths and 1,550 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,332

Northern Ireland coronavirus rates and vaccination figures are among the worst globally, with NI's vaccine rate the lowest in the UK. Pic stock image.

The Department of Health has reported another four Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, and a further 1,550 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The new number brings the total death toll in Northern Ireland to 2,332.

In the past seven days there have been 11,642 positive cases, up from 10,778 cases in the previous week.

The Department of Health also reported 46 Covid-19 deaths virus in the past seven days, up from 41 the previous week.

Hospital capacity is at 103%.

There are 3,120 people currently in hospital, with the system able to cope with 3,031.

There are 376 people in hospital with Covid, with 41 in intensive care.

In total there are 26 patients are on ventilators due to the virus.

There have been 126 coronavirus outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland over the past week.

The death rate in Northern Ireland from Covid-19 is currently almost seven times higher than it is in the Republic of Ireland.