Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 462 new cases and one death as Swann warns of 'decisive action'

A total of 3,289 cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

A further 462 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

There has been one death, bringing the death toll to 584.

Health Minister Robin Swann said decisive action will be taken to combat the spread of the virus.

He said: "Our hospitals are already under growing pressure and this will inevitably intensify in the coming weeks given the extent of the new cases.

"Additional planned interventions are under active consideration. I do not want a return to a long-term or indefinite lockdown.”

Urging everyone to adhere to the regulations and guidance now in place, the Minister added: "The restrictions are based on a fundamental irrefutable principle – cutting down contacts between people is a proven way of reducing the spread of the virus.

"I would appeal to people not to look for loopholes or grey areas in the regulations. Let’s all take responsibility for our own actions and do everything we can to look after each other."

The latest official data brings to 14,074 the total number of positive cases here. There are 65 patients in NI hospitals, with nine patients in intensive care units.

In the Derry City & Strabane council area, the positive test rate is now 1,006 per 100,000 of population, according to the new figures. There have been 731 positive cases in the past seven days there.

In other areas of concern, the infection rate per 100,000 of population in the Newry, Mourne and Down council district is up to 775 while Belfast has risen to 1,010.

The figures at a glance

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 987 cases (+143 in past 7 days) and 62 deaths

Ards and North Down: 765 cases (+92 in past 7 days) and 46 deaths

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 1505 cases (+237 in past 7 days) and 69 deaths

Belfast: 3,445 cases (+733 in past 7 days) and 168 deaths

Causeway Coast and Glens: 642 cases (+124 in past 7 days) and 39 deaths

Derry City and Strabane: 1,516 cases (+731 in past 7 days) and 21 deaths

Fermanagh and Omagh: 410 cases (+102 in past 7 days) and 11 deaths

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 1,034 cases (+153 in past 7 days) and 50 deaths

Mid and East Antrim: 898 cases (+52 in past 7 days) and 46 deaths

Mid Ulster: 909 cases (+266 in past 7 days) and 30 deaths

Newry, Mourne and Down: 1,396 cases (+521 in past 7 days) and 38 deaths

Not known: 567 cases (+135 in past 7 days) and 4 deaths

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure Donald Trump is "going to be fine", as the US president is treated for coronavirus in hospital.

Mr Trump posted a video on social media on Saturday in which he declared he felt "much better", after conflicting reports over his condition.

Mr Johnson said the American leader is being given the "best" medical care available.

He told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "I'm sure that President Trump is going to be fine, he has got the best possible care.

"The most important thing to do is follow his doctors' advice."

In England, a further 28 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,166, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 69 and 94 years old. All had underlying health conditions.