Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 47 deaths recorded in weekly Nisra statistics

There has been a slight fall in Covid-19 related deaths.

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show a total of 47 Covid-related deaths in the week of September 4 to 10.

This is a slight decrease from the 54 deaths reported the week prior.

From 4 to 10 September Covid-19 was present on the death certificates of 61 people, three fewer than the previous week.

The latest statistics brings the total death toll in Northern Ireland reported by the government agency to 3,326.

Of those deaths, 2,250 (67.6%) took place in hospital, 815 (24.5%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 247 (7.4%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to September 10 was 2,445.

The DoH count is based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates and completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,067 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place somewhere other than the care home) occurring between March 18 2020 and September 10 2021.

This accounts for 32.1% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported an outbreak currently ongoing at 112 care homes across Northern Ireland.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for three quarters (75%) of the 3,326 deaths registered between March 19 2020 and September 10 2021.

Over the course of the pandemic, the highest proportions of Covid related deaths have been in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts (12.4% and 8.1% respectively).