Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 5 deaths and 1,771 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,328

Northern Ireland coronavirus rates and vaccination figures are among the worst in the world. Pic stock image.

The Department of Health has reported another five Covid-related deaths, and a further 1,771 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The new number brings the total death toll in Northern Ireland to 2,328.

In the past seven days there have been 11,917 positive cases, that is up from 10,439 cases in the previous seven days.

Just over 5,000 people were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday.

There have been 49 deaths linked to the virus in the past seven days, up from 40 the previous week.

Hospital capacity is at 104%, up by 1% from Tuesday.

There are 3,122 people currently in hospital, with the system able to cope with 3,010.

There are 388 people in hospital with Covid, with 43 in intensive care, two of which have been admitted to ICU as of Wednesday.

In total there are 58 patients are on ventilators.

There are 128 care homes presently dealing with outbreaks.

In terms of vaccinations, 2.4m have been administered of which 1.15m are second doses and another 1.27m the first.