Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 528 new cases reported

A further 528 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A further 528 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health on Monday.

No further deaths have been reported. One death was reported on Sunday and the death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,158.

A total of 2,127,703 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 1,184,485 are first doses.

Limited figures are being published by the Department of Health as a result of the bank holiday. The next full update will be on Wednesday.

The Department of Health confirmed that 2,122,962 total vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Another 605 positive cases were recorded by the Department of Health on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several hundred Orange Order parades got underway across Northern Ireland in a more localised Twelfth of July. It’s part of an effort to keep celebrations smaller than usual after they were last year cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Parades are largely expected to keep to 500 people, despite this particular restriction being lifted for groups outside.